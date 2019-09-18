Cannabis use by young people may be tied to depression and anxiety, CAMH study finds

We don't know what inflammation does yet, she said. "But certainly some studies in the future may help us understand how neuro-inflammation may be a target for novel treatments for anxiety, for depression, for cannabis use disorders.

"The studies we want to do now are to see whether young people when they abstain from cannabis, whether there is a reduction in (TSPO) and whether this reduction is associated with a normalization also of their stress and anxiety experiences," she said. "This will help us understand whether there is a cause and effect."

The elevated levels of TSPO in the study's young users was revealed with a specialized PET scan developed at the centre that tagged the protein with a radioactive tracer, to light up the areas of the brain where it concentrated in bright reds.

It's not known whether adults who use cannabis experience similar inflammatory reactions in their brains. But it is clear that human brains continue to develop into the early 20s and that key neurological connections that are still being laid down are at particular risk of interruption from drugs and other substances.

Mizrahi said the youngest study subjects were 18 as it is illegal to conduct PET scan research on people younger than that.

"But many of these people have started to use cannabis way earlier, some of them at the age of 15 or so," she said.

The legal age for cannabis use in Canada is 19.

Mizrahi said it is not unusual to see depression and anxiety in older cannabis users. But, she said, further studies must be done to determine if pot is causing the neurological ailments — in older or younger subjects — or is being used as a self-medication to control them.

CAMH spokesperson Sean O'Malley said cannabis legalization has allowed for the kind of research Mizrahi conducts, and many experts have said it will make Canada a leader in the science surrounding the substance.

Joseph Hall is a Toronto-based reporter and feature writer. Reach him on email: gjhall@thestar.ca

