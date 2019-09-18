Unifor, USW top third-party election spending

OTTAWA — Two unions are spending big on political messaging already, topping the list of third-party advertiser expenses for the campaign season so far.

Unifor has shelled out over $1.2 million since the start of the pre-election period June 30, while the United Steelworkers spent $736,349 even before the official start of the campaign.

Unifor, which has consistently advocated against the Conservatives on behalf of its 315,000 members, spent predominantly on national TV campaigns, according to Elections Canada documents.

The Steelworkers, with 225,000 members in numerous sectors besides steel, produced a mix of TV and radio campaigns in support of the NDP, and also spent money placing versions of those ads in digital media.