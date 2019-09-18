New city manager wants uncertainty over regional government review to end

CAMBRIDGE —Cambridge's new city manager wants the Ford government to hurry up and make up its mind about Cambridge's future status within Waterloo Region.

Regional government review could order the city to meld further into the Region as the province seeks to bring about more efficient municipal government.

"Uncertainty is always a challenge," David Calder said on Wednesday morning as he sat on a picnic table outside city hall for his first official interview as top city administrator.

"My philosophy is,'OK, province, make a decision'. Whatever that decision is, I'm a leader in this community. My job will be to implement whatever that change is, if there is any."

Calder, a 59-year-old Waterloo resident, is on Day 3 at the administrative helm of the city he spent 19 years with in the city clerk department. Recently, he was CAO for Tillsonburg.

Municipal CAOs in the region will work together to adapt to any changes. But first, they must know what changes are or aren't coming.

"Let's get the decision made though because the uncertainty is a bit of a barrier in terms of staff morale, community building," Calder said.

"Is it business as usual or are we waiting to make decisions because we don't know what it will look like in November, if that's in fact the date. Or it may be very little change. That's the problem, you just don't know. Really we're just looking to have the province make a decision and communicate that."

More to come...