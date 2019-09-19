Cyclist charged after collision with vehicle in Waterloo

A 46-year-old man has been charged after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Waterloo.

The man, who was allegedly riding his bike through the crosswalk, was struck by a 68-year-old woman driving a blue Nissan Rogue. The woman was waiting to turn left onto Erb Street West from University Avenue when it struck the man. The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He has been charged with Cyclist Ride Within Crosswalk.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777.