Indigenous candidates condemn Trudeau photos

Bob Chamberlin, the NDP candidate in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, said the photographs highlight that racism is "alive and well" in Canada.

The Liberal candidate in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, Michelle Corfield, said she had been thinking about how some children from the Musqueam Nation attend West Point Grey Academy, the school where Trudeau taught in 2001.

She said she was disappointed but believes everyone deserves forgiveness when they ask for it.

"I hope the country learns a lesson from this," Corfield said. "He has asked for forgiveness, he has said sorry, it is now time for us as a country to look at that and take something from it."

Terry Teegee, regional chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, said he feels "disappointed and disgusted," like many Indigenous people.

"It's one thing if it's once, in high school, and you don't know any better. If it's your go-to costume, there's something wrong in terms of perpetuating this very racist attitude towards minorities," he said.

Green Leader Elizabeth May and Independent candidates Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott also attended the conference. All condemned Trudeau's photographs, with May saying she felt "physically ill" when she saw them.

May said she doesn't think Trudeau understands that settler Canadians are people of privilege, and if he wants to stand in solidarity with Indigenous Peoples, he has to "step up."

"I'm sick about it. And I think about the impact for every child in this country, Indigenous or people of colour, and how it impacts them personally. It does harm. It's racist," she said.

Philpott, who is running in Markham-Stouffville, earlier became emotional while delivering a speech urging the federal government to fund a health centre for people suffering from mercury poisoning in Grassy Narrows First Nation in northern Ontario.

She said it's important to call out racism and understand the systemic roots beneath it.

"I think we should expect the highest levels of integrity from our leaders and that means that nothing should be hidden from us, certainly not for a long period of time," she said.

"I think we need to hold our representatives to account. And in the case of party leaders, I think other representatives of that party should hold their leader to account."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2019.

By Laura Kane, The Canadian Press