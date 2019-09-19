Papineau residents unfazed by photo scandal

MONTREAL — Residents in Justin Trudeau's home riding expressed support for the Liberal leader on Thursday as he dealt with the fallout of old photos showing him in skin-darkening makeup.

In Montreal's multi-ethnic Papineau riding, people interviewed from different cultural communities said they don't think Trudeau meant to offend.

Sani Piameng, the owner of an African butcher shop and grocery store, says Trudeau has often visited his store and even watched soccer games with him and his customers.

He says Trudeau is not a racist, and that's more important than photos taken nearly 20 years ago.