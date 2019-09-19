Justin Trudeau kept his blackface secret

The photo was in the yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private school in Vancouver where Trudeau was a teacher. Another image from the same event was in a school newsletter. A third shows a younger Trudeau as a student, in blackface as singer Harry Belafonte.

Bosch, who is now vice-president of public affairs at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, said the photos would likely have been even more damaging had they come out during the 2015 election campaign, when Trudeau was battling a Conservative campaign message that he was not ready for the top job.

"It's been my experience that when you have a brand-new leader, people are interested in their whole record, because they're new and you're trying to figure out who these people are and how they might govern," he said.

"When they're prime minister, people care about that record."

Former Liberal aide Greg MacEachern said part of the problem could be that campaign teams have become overly reliant on internet research, while the photo that rocked the Trudeau campaign Wednesday night was in a yearbook from before everything had a digital version.

MacEachern also said that had Trudeau come clean about his past before it caught up with him, as he did when he told HuffPost Canada he had smoked marijuana after being elected as an MP, he could have turned it into a powerful moment about personal growth.

"He could have tied it into a speech about the importance of understanding different points of view around racism in Canada," said MacEachern, a senior vice-president at Proof Strategies.

That moment, potentially, could have come after two American politicians — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey — faced their own blackface scandals earlier this year.

Asked whether that should have set off alarm bells for Trudeau, Herle said: "You're asking a question that answers itself."

But while Trudeau kept the incidents to himself, Herle noted it is impossible he is the only person to have known about them.

"A lot of people must have known it. A lot of people must have been at the events where it happened," said Herle, before saying something he stressed is not meant to be an excuse for the behaviour: "I'm not sure how many white people understand that to be racist."

On Thursday, Trudeau acknowledged that he had been one of those who hadn't.

"I have always acknowledged that I come from a place of privilege, but I now need to acknowledge that comes with a massive blind spot," he said.

