'Jewel of Wilmot' Castle Kilbride marks quarter-century

Castle Kilbride celebrated its 25-year anniversary as a museum on Sunday, and politicians as well as those who have had a hand in preserving the "jewel of Wilmot," reminisced about its rich history.
From its restoration in the early 1990s to today, where the castle hosts a summer concert series and several other events, including production of a major TV series, the landmark has been successfully preserved by the township.
Castle Kilbride was built by James Livingston in the 19th century and was occupied by his family until 1986. In 1993, the landmark, which was named after Livingston’s birthplace East Kilbride, Scotland, was purchased by the township. In 1994, it was officially unveiled as a museum and has been preserved by Wilmot Township ever since.
In 1995, castle was named a national historic site. Administrative offices were made adjacent to the castle, which was pushed for by then-mayor Lynn Myers.
Wilmot Coun. Angie Hallman, also a member of the committee, says it's great to have the municipal offices located adjacent to the museum.
“I think the marriage of the two is really unique and really special,” said Hallman.
“It is special when you’re driving up the driveway any time you’re visiting the municipal building, and you have that museum there.”
While the museum turns 25 this year, director and curator Tracy Loch celebrates 20 years in the role.
“The castle has created a sense of community. However, this is not a new concept, as James Livingston began a tradition of welcoming residents to his property for events. Sherri and I have just continued this, especially through our concert series,” said Loch. Sherri Gropp has been the assistant curator for 17 years.
Loch says the landmark’s heart-shaped driveway further reinforces it as the “heart of Wilmot,” while Wilmot Mayor Les Armstrong was in agreement, calling it a “heart to the community.”
Signs for Wilmot entering the township mention it as the "Home of Castle Kilbride."
Minto Schneider, chief executive officer of Waterloo Region Tourism, said that the castle has been a “tremendous addition to the community,” while helping raise the profile.
“(Castle Kilbride gains) a huge traction from group tours and individual tours coming into the area,” said Schneider.
“For group tours, it’s particularly great. Now they have the prime minister’s walk as well, and that’s something that I think has kind of even kicked it up a notch, as far as traction is concerned, from people visiting from outside the region.”
Colleen Herner, who was the MC for the castle’s 25th anniversary bash, has been heavily involved with the landmark for years and is a member of the Castle Kilbride Advisory Committee along with Hallman.
“I think it’s our heritage, and we are so proud that it is in our community,” said Herner, who has strong family ties to the castle. Herner’s father-in-law was a chauffeur for Livingston’s descendants in the 1940s
Herner says it was "the best day," when it was decided that the castle would be restored by the township.
“We’ve been able to save this little bit of our history, and it’s really important to Baden and the whole area that we still have it,” she said.
Hallman, who was 11 years old when the castle became a museum, says the history of it is amazing, commending the restoration job that transformed it from a “rundown state.”
“I deeply believe in supporting history; you can’t write the future without knowing how far you’ve come and where you’ve come,” said Hallman, whose oldest daughter is coincidentally 11 this year. “It is imperative, I believe, for Wilmot Township, to keep this piece of history alive.”
Paul Knowles, who chaired the Friends of Castle Kilbride fundraising group that helped to restore the museum, said the process was completely volunteer-based at the beginning before staff were hired.
Hundreds and hundreds of volunteer hours went into Kilbride, Knowles added.
“I’m very happy with what they’ve done, I think it’s very well preserved,” said Knowles, who was publisher of the Independent at the time. “In an era when a lot of historic sites are disappearing, it’s in great shape.”
Knowles was particularly appreciative of how many of the original paintings and furnishings, as well as other artifacts, have been preserved.
“If it wasn’t for the municipality, that place may not even be existing as a spot anymore; it would have probably gone to rack and ruin,” said Schneider.
