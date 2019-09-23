'Jewel of Wilmot' Castle Kilbride marks quarter-century

Signs for Wilmot entering the township mention it as the "Home of Castle Kilbride."

Minto Schneider, chief executive officer of Waterloo Region Tourism, said that the castle has been a “tremendous addition to the community,” while helping raise the profile.

“(Castle Kilbride gains) a huge traction from group tours and individual tours coming into the area,” said Schneider.

“For group tours, it’s particularly great. Now they have the prime minister’s walk as well, and that’s something that I think has kind of even kicked it up a notch, as far as traction is concerned, from people visiting from outside the region.”

Colleen Herner, who was the MC for the castle’s 25th anniversary bash, has been heavily involved with the landmark for years and is a member of the Castle Kilbride Advisory Committee along with Hallman.

“I think it’s our heritage, and we are so proud that it is in our community,” said Herner, who has strong family ties to the castle. Herner’s father-in-law was a chauffeur for Livingston’s descendants in the 1940s

Herner says it was "the best day," when it was decided that the castle would be restored by the township.

“We’ve been able to save this little bit of our history, and it’s really important to Baden and the whole area that we still have it,” she said.

Hallman, who was 11 years old when the castle became a museum, says the history of it is amazing, commending the restoration job that transformed it from a “rundown state.”

“I deeply believe in supporting history; you can’t write the future without knowing how far you’ve come and where you’ve come,” said Hallman, whose oldest daughter is coincidentally 11 this year. “It is imperative, I believe, for Wilmot Township, to keep this piece of history alive.”

Paul Knowles, who chaired the Friends of Castle Kilbride fundraising group that helped to restore the museum, said the process was completely volunteer-based at the beginning before staff were hired.

Hundreds and hundreds of volunteer hours went into Kilbride, Knowles added.

“I’m very happy with what they’ve done, I think it’s very well preserved,” said Knowles, who was publisher of the Independent at the time. “In an era when a lot of historic sites are disappearing, it’s in great shape.”

Knowles was particularly appreciative of how many of the original paintings and furnishings, as well as other artifacts, have been preserved.

“If it wasn’t for the municipality, that place may not even be existing as a spot anymore; it would have probably gone to rack and ruin,” said Schneider.