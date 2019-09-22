NDP pledges more money for disaster fund

GATINEAU, Que. — The NDP is promising to more than double the amount of federal money earmarked to prevent damage from natural disasters such as floods.

During a campaign stop today in Gatineau, Que., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pledged to add $2.5 billion to the federal government's disaster mitigation fund.

Singh says the idea is to help people — like those in west Quebec who recently faced severe flooding — avoid disasters and be able to stay in their current homes.

The national Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund has already set aside $2 billion to support large-scale infrastructure programs that help communities better manage such risks.