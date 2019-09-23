PCO warns workers of online posts in campaign

OTTAWA — The country's top civil servant is sending a stern warning to government workers as part of his election campaign guidelines, reminding them to be extra careful about what they say on social media.

The "caretaker convention" rules are circulated internally at the start of every federal election campaign and this is the second time the Privy Council Office has posted the document online for public consumption.

The guidelines set out the rules federal civil servants need to follow to avoid any hint of partisanship in a politically charged election campaign.

While civil servants aren't banned from spending their private time helping any candidate or party, the guidelines say, they should make sure any political activity doesn't "impair or could be perceived as impairing" their ability to work impartially for any party that forms government — including an ill-advised tweet, Instagram or Facebook post.

"Employees should consider the nature of their current public-service duties, the level and visibility of their position, the nature of the political activity and their personal visibility," the guidelines say as part of a new addition to the document.

"Particular attention should be paid to potentially highly visible public activities, notably the use of personal social media accounts."

A spokesman for the Privy Council Office, the central bureaucracy that aids the prime minister and cabinet, said the warning was added this year "given the role of social media during an election campaign."

Officials had a reminder of that on this week when a federal Twitter account tweeted, then deleted, a post about anti-racism strategy spending in the hours after images emerged of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in blackface when he was a young man.

Most government promotion comes to a grinding halt during an election period, lest it be seen as promoting the party seeking re-election.

The Privy Council Office said the tweet on Thursday stemmed from a correction Canadian Heritage made to an online version of a news release. The news release was originally sent on Sept. 6 before the campaign kicked off, and noted a funding pledge of about $3.5 million when the correct amount was $3.25 million.