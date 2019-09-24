Gage cannabis brand launches in Michigan

Cannabis kingmaker Bruce Linton, who was forced from his job at the top of Canopy Growth this summer, will lead the U.S. expansion of the Michigan-based Gage brand of high-THC pot products.
The move will install Linton as the executive chair of a company called Gage Growth. The first of nine proposed Gage stores across the state opened last week near Detroit's 8-Mile Road.
Gage is also the recreational cannabis brand of Hamilton-based Radicle Cannabis, formed by Ziad Reda and family who founded the Big Bee Convenience chain. Radicle states that it "operates Gage Cannabis Co. in Canada through a licensing arrangement."
Radicle's 25,000-square-foot licensed hydroponic grow operation at Gage Avenue North and Beach Road was recently approved to expand to 40,000 square feet with an expected yield of 6,000 kg for both medical and recreational products.
Michigan approved recreational cannabis last year and the full timetable for implementation is expected in 2020.
"I cannot express how excited I am to be joining the Gage team and family," Linton said a release.
"I look forward to leveraging my relationship networks and experiences to play a significant role with Gage as they continue to accelerate their expansion throughout the state."
Privately held Radicle was an early investment by Canopy Rivers, the venture capital arm of Linton's former company, Canopy Growth. Canopy Rivers owns approximately 22 per cent of Radicle and is entitled under its arrangement to receive a minimum annual royalty of $900,000 for 20 years.
Other big personalities swirling around the Gage operation in Michigan include San Francisco rapper Berner, the stage name of Gilbert Milam Jr. who founded California's "Cookies" brand of cannabis and clothing. In late August, Gage announced a partnership to be the exclusive distributor for Cookies in Michigan.
"We took our time to find the right partners, needing the right team for production, manufacturing and retail," Berner said in the release. "After spending time with Gage, we were sold on the quality of cultivation and operational skills. They were just dope!"
The timing of Linton's appointment will follow the change of the Michigan company's name from Wolverine Partners Corp. (doing business as Gage Cannabis Co.) to Gage Growth and the acquisition of Rivers Innovations Inc., Better Choice Company and MindMed. The release states that deal will close by early October.
Linton will also act as adviser to MindMed, a company studying the use of psychedelics in medical treatments.
This story has been updated.
Michigan-based Gage Cannabis Co. is a separate entity from the Gage Cannabis Co. brand operated by Radicle Medical Marijuana Inc. Radicle operates Gage Cannabis in Canada under a licencing arrangement.
thogue@thespec.com
