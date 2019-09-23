Waterloo council tightens nuisance bylaw to help tackle Ezra street party

WATERLOO — Waterloo council has tightened its noise controls and given its bylaw officers more powers to help tamp down any student street party that may erupt Saturday on Ezra Avenue.

City bylaw officers now have the authority to compel people to properly identify themselves if they are being charged with an infraction.

That's a power municipalities rarely give themselves. Council approved it 5-3 Monday over concerns that bylaw officers might over-target racialized people, just as Ontario police forces are accused of doing when stopping people.

Racial profiling "is real. And I fear we're putting the cart before the horse," Coun. Jen Vasic said, joining Coun. Tenille Bonoguore and Coun. Royce Bodaly to vote against the step.