HOW DOES THIS WORK? Regional call centre flooded with GRT-related questions

Much of the information online is the same information the call centre will provide, Fletcher noted, however in many cases, callers are the ones providing helpful tips.

“The pleasant surprise that came out of the calls we got around Ion is that people were calling in and sending in emails and even doing Twitter with helpful things, saying ‘Hey, when you go to do you next communication, maybe keep in mind that doing this would make it easier for people to understand,’” Fletcher said. “They were trying to help out the rest of the community, which is nice, because often people are calling in about their own specific issues – so it’s kind of nice that people are trying to make it better for others.”

Cicuttin said caller feedback has always crucial to help redesign routes and deal with issues, but has been especially crucial during the Ion rollout.

“We’re getting feedback on some overcrowding that we’re responding to by making some adjustments to try to slot in extra buses,” Cicuttin said. “We’ve also had to adjust intermediate times of the schedule as we’re getting more familiar on how they’re impacted by traffic and passenger volume.”

Cicuttin said GRT has been focusing on major corridors and iXpress buses that should come about every 10 to 15 minutes at most.

“A lot of that’s driven by customer feedback from current users, but also we try to find out from casual users what would make them travel more frequently,” he said.

“It’s like consultation for us as we plan changes and new features and we really encourage riders to give us feedback as often as they’d like, so we can always continue to improve the service.”

The call centre was provided with additional temporary staffing to handle the expected increases in call volume, Fletcher said.

September is always busiest month with school returning, she said, however additional staffing is being maintained to get through the fall and winter seasons.

“It’s one thing to deal with the launch and the students, but we need to be able to deal with things when the snow starts to fall. There are things that will happen.”