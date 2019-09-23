HOW DOES THIS WORK? Regional call centre flooded with GRT-related questions

The region’s call centre experienced about three-times the normal customer call volume leading up to and following the launch of the Ion light rail service this past summer.
According to Daun Fletcher, the region’s director of citizen service, the Service First Call Centre fields about 1,500 calls/day for all regional services, and of those, 350 are typically related to Grand River Transit (GRT). Customer calls received by staff directly at GRT are forwarded to the region’s Service First Call Centre.
During the Ion free ride period, June 21 to July 1, the centre averaged 665 GRT-specific calls per day, and during the first few weeks of service, it averaged more than 1,100 calls per day relating to the Ion, new GRT bus routes and Easy Go fare cards.
That volume levelled out a little in August to 660 per day, but rose back up first week of September to average 1,000 per day, Fletcher said.
“We had another spike at the beginning of September, partly because of the Easy Go cards and Ion, but also the students who haven’t been here all summer suddenly showing up and saying, ‘Oh my god, my bus route has changed,’” she said. “It was the three things happening at once that made it a bit more of a challenge.”
What compounded matters even further is construction season and roadwork along major arteries, such as Weber Street, Ottawa Street, Homer Watson Boulevard and King Street in downtown Kitchener, according to GRT’s manager of transit development, John Ciccutin.
“There’s a lot of routes in downtown Kitchener in particular – not only were they new routes and new configuration, they were also on a detour. So that added to the complexity of trying to convey to customers how the new routes are working, and that was bit of a challenge.”
Some people are still learning about the mobile self-service options available to them such as the Easy Go Trip Planner at GRT.ca. The website also has sections for schedules and maps, fares and passes and service alerts, as well as detailed info specific to Ion.
People can also call the GRT-specific number 519-585-7555 and utilize automated features to access real-time bus information.
“You just need to input the bus stop,” Fletcher said.
Much of the information online is the same information the call centre will provide, Fletcher noted, however in many cases, callers are the ones providing helpful tips.
“The pleasant surprise that came out of the calls we got around Ion is that people were calling in and sending in emails and even doing Twitter with helpful things, saying ‘Hey, when you go to do you next communication, maybe keep in mind that doing this would make it easier for people to understand,’” Fletcher said. “They were trying to help out the rest of the community, which is nice, because often people are calling in about their own specific issues – so it’s kind of nice that people are trying to make it better for others.”
Cicuttin said caller feedback has always crucial to help redesign routes and deal with issues, but has been especially crucial during the Ion rollout.
“We’re getting feedback on some overcrowding that we’re responding to by making some adjustments to try to slot in extra buses,” Cicuttin said. “We’ve also had to adjust intermediate times of the schedule as we’re getting more familiar on how they’re impacted by traffic and passenger volume.”
Cicuttin said GRT has been focusing on major corridors and iXpress buses that should come about every 10 to 15 minutes at most.
“A lot of that’s driven by customer feedback from current users, but also we try to find out from casual users what would make them travel more frequently,” he said.
“It’s like consultation for us as we plan changes and new features and we really encourage riders to give us feedback as often as they’d like, so we can always continue to improve the service.”
The call centre was provided with additional temporary staffing to handle the expected increases in call volume, Fletcher said.
September is always busiest month with school returning, she said, however additional staffing is being maintained to get through the fall and winter seasons.
“It’s one thing to deal with the launch and the students, but we need to be able to deal with things when the snow starts to fall. There are things that will happen.”
The region’s call centre experienced about three-times the normal customer call volume leading up to and following the launch of the Ion light rail service this past summer.
According to Daun Fletcher, the region’s director of citizen service, the Service First Call Centre fields about 1,500 calls/day for all regional services, and of those, 350 are typically related to Grand River Transit (GRT). Customer calls received by staff directly at GRT are forwarded to the region’s Service First Call Centre.
During the Ion free ride period, June 21 to July 1, the centre averaged 665 GRT-specific calls per day, and during the first few weeks of service, it averaged more than 1,100 calls per day relating to the Ion, new GRT bus routes and Easy Go fare cards.
That volume levelled out a little in August to 660 per day, but rose back up first week of September to average 1,000 per day, Fletcher said.
“We had another spike at the beginning of September, partly because of the Easy Go cards and Ion, but also the students who haven’t been here all summer suddenly showing up and saying, ‘Oh my god, my bus route has changed,’” she said. “It was the three things happening at once that made it a bit more of a challenge.”
What compounded matters even further is construction season and roadwork along major arteries, such as Weber Street, Ottawa Street, Homer Watson Boulevard and King Street in downtown Kitchener, according to GRT’s manager of transit development, John Ciccutin.
“There’s a lot of routes in downtown Kitchener in particular – not only were they new routes and new configuration, they were also on a detour. So that added to the complexity of trying to convey to customers how the new routes are working, and that was bit of a challenge.”
Some people are still learning about the mobile self-service options available to them such as the Easy Go Trip Planner at GRT.ca. The website also has sections for schedules and maps, fares and passes and service alerts, as well as detailed info specific to Ion.
People can also call the GRT-specific number 519-585-7555 and utilize automated features to access real-time bus information.
“You just need to input the bus stop,” Fletcher said.
Much of the information online is the same information the call centre will provide, Fletcher noted, however in many cases, callers are the ones providing helpful tips.
“The pleasant surprise that came out of the calls we got around Ion is that people were calling in and sending in emails and even doing Twitter with helpful things, saying ‘Hey, when you go to do you next communication, maybe keep in mind that doing this would make it easier for people to understand,’” Fletcher said. “They were trying to help out the rest of the community, which is nice, because often people are calling in about their own specific issues – so it’s kind of nice that people are trying to make it better for others.”
Cicuttin said caller feedback has always crucial to help redesign routes and deal with issues, but has been especially crucial during the Ion rollout.
“We’re getting feedback on some overcrowding that we’re responding to by making some adjustments to try to slot in extra buses,” Cicuttin said. “We’ve also had to adjust intermediate times of the schedule as we’re getting more familiar on how they’re impacted by traffic and passenger volume.”
Cicuttin said GRT has been focusing on major corridors and iXpress buses that should come about every 10 to 15 minutes at most.
“A lot of that’s driven by customer feedback from current users, but also we try to find out from casual users what would make them travel more frequently,” he said.
“It’s like consultation for us as we plan changes and new features and we really encourage riders to give us feedback as often as they’d like, so we can always continue to improve the service.”
The call centre was provided with additional temporary staffing to handle the expected increases in call volume, Fletcher said.
September is always busiest month with school returning, she said, however additional staffing is being maintained to get through the fall and winter seasons.
“It’s one thing to deal with the launch and the students, but we need to be able to deal with things when the snow starts to fall. There are things that will happen.”
The region’s call centre experienced about three-times the normal customer call volume leading up to and following the launch of the Ion light rail service this past summer.
According to Daun Fletcher, the region’s director of citizen service, the Service First Call Centre fields about 1,500 calls/day for all regional services, and of those, 350 are typically related to Grand River Transit (GRT). Customer calls received by staff directly at GRT are forwarded to the region’s Service First Call Centre.
During the Ion free ride period, June 21 to July 1, the centre averaged 665 GRT-specific calls per day, and during the first few weeks of service, it averaged more than 1,100 calls per day relating to the Ion, new GRT bus routes and Easy Go fare cards.
That volume levelled out a little in August to 660 per day, but rose back up first week of September to average 1,000 per day, Fletcher said.
“We had another spike at the beginning of September, partly because of the Easy Go cards and Ion, but also the students who haven’t been here all summer suddenly showing up and saying, ‘Oh my god, my bus route has changed,’” she said. “It was the three things happening at once that made it a bit more of a challenge.”
What compounded matters even further is construction season and roadwork along major arteries, such as Weber Street, Ottawa Street, Homer Watson Boulevard and King Street in downtown Kitchener, according to GRT’s manager of transit development, John Ciccutin.
“There’s a lot of routes in downtown Kitchener in particular – not only were they new routes and new configuration, they were also on a detour. So that added to the complexity of trying to convey to customers how the new routes are working, and that was bit of a challenge.”
Some people are still learning about the mobile self-service options available to them such as the Easy Go Trip Planner at GRT.ca. The website also has sections for schedules and maps, fares and passes and service alerts, as well as detailed info specific to Ion.
People can also call the GRT-specific number 519-585-7555 and utilize automated features to access real-time bus information.
“You just need to input the bus stop,” Fletcher said.
Much of the information online is the same information the call centre will provide, Fletcher noted, however in many cases, callers are the ones providing helpful tips.
“The pleasant surprise that came out of the calls we got around Ion is that people were calling in and sending in emails and even doing Twitter with helpful things, saying ‘Hey, when you go to do you next communication, maybe keep in mind that doing this would make it easier for people to understand,’” Fletcher said. “They were trying to help out the rest of the community, which is nice, because often people are calling in about their own specific issues – so it’s kind of nice that people are trying to make it better for others.”
Cicuttin said caller feedback has always crucial to help redesign routes and deal with issues, but has been especially crucial during the Ion rollout.
“We’re getting feedback on some overcrowding that we’re responding to by making some adjustments to try to slot in extra buses,” Cicuttin said. “We’ve also had to adjust intermediate times of the schedule as we’re getting more familiar on how they’re impacted by traffic and passenger volume.”
Cicuttin said GRT has been focusing on major corridors and iXpress buses that should come about every 10 to 15 minutes at most.
“A lot of that’s driven by customer feedback from current users, but also we try to find out from casual users what would make them travel more frequently,” he said.
“It’s like consultation for us as we plan changes and new features and we really encourage riders to give us feedback as often as they’d like, so we can always continue to improve the service.”
The call centre was provided with additional temporary staffing to handle the expected increases in call volume, Fletcher said.
September is always busiest month with school returning, she said, however additional staffing is being maintained to get through the fall and winter seasons.
“It’s one thing to deal with the launch and the students, but we need to be able to deal with things when the snow starts to fall. There are things that will happen.”