KNOTTY DRIVER: Police lay charges for unsecured load of wood and shingles in Wilmot

News 04:15 PM New Hamburg Independent

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges on a driver who was operating a vehicle with an unsecure load in Wilmot Township.

According to a tweet from the WRPS Traffic Unit, a vehicle was travelling west on Highway 8 in Wilmot while towing a trailer with a dangerously insecure load of shingles and wood with nails.

The driver was charged with Section 111(2) HTA (unsecure load). 

— WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) September 23, 2019

