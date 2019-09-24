Heat rises in climate fight on campaign trail

After Trudeau spoke, the Conservatives released a statement that hit back hard at Trudeau, saying his "desperate" plan would cost billions of dollars, jeopardize hundreds of thousands of jobs, raise taxes by $3,000 per family and increase gas by 73 cents a litre.

"He will destroy the economies of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland, while also destroying the manufacturing sector in Ontario and Quebec," the Conservative statement said.

The Liberals planned to release three new television ads on Tuesday that place climate change front and centre. The ads extol the Liberal measures on the environment, such as moving toward a ban on harmful single-use plastics, protecting marine areas, committing to a phase-out of coal power in favour of renewable energy sources and "putting a price on pollution that causes climate change" — Trudeau's frame for the carbon tax that Conservatives bitterly oppose.

And the paid messages also attack Scheer directly, saying he "doesn't think it's possible to grow the economy and fight climate change."

In Winnipeg, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Trudeau's environment policies have failed Canadians, which is why young people are taking to the streets to express their concerns about the fight against climate change.

"No one believes that Mr. Trudeau is going to actually follow through on those commitments," Singh said, as he shared his own plan for dealing with climate change, which includes building an east-west corridor to carry clean energy across the country. Manitoba and Quebec have access to huge sources of hydroelectric power, for instance, but tenuous links to potential consumers in places such as Ontario and Alberta.

After Trudeau's appearance in Burnaby, the New Democrats released what they called a "reality check" on the Liberal climate plan. It consisted of four words: "You. Bought. A. Pipeline."

The Liberal government's purchase last year of the Trans Mountain pipeline has heightened B.C.'s Lower Mainland status as a major political battleground. The pipeline — if completed — would triple the flow of oil from Alberta to a sea terminal in Burnaby.

After his climate change announcement in Winnipeg, Singh headed west to his Burnaby South riding, hours after Trudeau staged his climate announcement there, for his own town hall at the end of the day.

Scheer was focusing on battleground Ontario, making stops in southwestern Cambridge, Kitchener and London, alongside Conservative candidates who are all trying to take ridings back from Liberals who won in previously held Tory areas.

Over in Atlantic Canada, Green Leader Elizabeth May was in Sackville, N.B., where she was also highlighting promises from her platform to cut greenhouse-gas emissions. That included new approaches by Canada Post to use its infrastructure to serve communities. Post offices would host electric-vehicle charging stations, for instance, and mail-carriers could be asked to check in on vulnerable residents along their routes.

The Green plan also includes developing a national transportation strategy, with a zero-carbon goal for public ground transportation in Canada by 2040.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press