No major manipulation attempts yet: Twitter

OTTAWA — Twitter is giving Canada's federal election the all-clear so far.

Despite vigorous activity on the site, including "politically polarizing" conversations on an international scale, the company says it's not yet detected large-scale attempts at disinformation or manipulation.

Twitter has made changes to its elections-integrity and disinformation-spotting policies both as part of its own programs and as compliance with Canada's election laws.

It's focusing on misinformation about voting, such as accounts spreading wrong dates to cast ballots.