Climate policies duel in campaign's second week

OTTAWA — Some environment leaders are applauding Tuesday's pledge by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to accelerate Canada's plans to cut greenhouse-gas emissions but many in the youth climate-strike movement say his words mean nothing as long as he intends to pump more oil out of Alberta.

The Liberals are the last major party to unveil a climate platform for this election, having relied until now on their climate policies of the last four years. The Liberals chose this week to start upping their climate game because of the United Nations climate summit in New York Monday, and planned climate strikes in Canada this Friday.

Trudeau's first move was to set new climate targets, promising that under his leadership, by 2050 Canada will absorb greenhouse gases equal to those it produces. On the route to that, he said he will legislate five-year targets, and introduce policies to exceed Canada's current target of cutting emissions to 70 per cent of what they were in 2005 by 2030.

"Canadians need a government that will wake up every morning focused on fighting climate change and committed to a better economic future for everyone," he said.

The 2015 Paris climate-change agreement, settled at a conference just after the Liberals took office in Canada, set emissions targets aiming to keep the planet from warming more than 2 C by the end of this century, with a goal to stay as close to 1.5 C as possible. Last fall, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said that to keep to 1.5, the entire world needs to be carbon-neutral by 2050. Aiming for 2 C would require carbon neutrality by 2070.

Trudeau is the second leader of a federal party to set net-zero by 2050 as a specific goal, joining Green Leader Elizabeth May. The NDP thus far is promising to cut emissions in line with whatever scientists say is necessary, but without a specific target. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says his party is the "best chance" for Canada to meet its existing 2030 commitments.

To get to the Greens' climate goals, May intends to end all fossil-fuel-based electricity generation and ban the sales of non-electric vehicles by 2030. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is talking about making public transit free and making electricity production carbon-neutral by 2030. Scheer's climate platform includes tax credits and incentives to encourage clean-tech innovation, as well as a plan to use Canadian fossil fuels to replace oil and gas overseas that he says comes from less environmentally friendly sources.

Trudeau's plan so far doesn't come with many specifics for how he intends to meet the goals. He unveiled a tax cut for companies that produce net-zero technologies Tuesday, with a promise of more new policies to come as this week progresses.

Though he was criticized for releasing few details of how Canada would meet those targets, several climate experts said to be ambitious Canada has to know first where it's going.

"'Net zero' puts us on a clear trajectory," said Catherine Abreu, executive director of the Climate Action Network Canada.