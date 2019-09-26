Energy think tank demands Tories remove ad

OTTAWA — A British Columbia think tank is asking the Conservatives to either stop running their new anti-carbon tax ad or remove the reference to Clean Energy Canada's research.

Dan Woynillowicz, policy director for Clean Energy Canada, says Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's new ad is misrepresenting research done by the Simon Fraser University think tank.

The ad launched earlier this week and claims that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's national carbon price and planned new emissions standards for fuels like gasoline will add 31 cents a litre to the cost of gas.

Five cents of that is attributed to the clean fuel standard, which the ad sources to research done by Clean Energy Canada.