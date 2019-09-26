Where the party leaders are Friday

OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Friday, Sept. 27. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Montréal, Que.

11:00 a.m. — Policy announcement and media availability, Hôtel Delta Montréal, 475 Président-Kennedy Avenue

12:30 p.m. — Brief remarks to Liberal supporters before participating in the climate march, Hotel Delta Montréal

---

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Coquitlam, B.C.

12:00 p.m — Announcement, Evergreen Cultural Centre; 1205 Pinetree Way

Maple Ridge, B.C.