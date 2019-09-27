Climate marches dominate federal campaign Friday

OTTAWA — Climate change will dominate the federal election campaign today, with most of the leaders joining marches demanding cuts to greenhouse-gas emissions.

The exception is Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who's spending the day in the suburbs of Vancouver for an announcement and campaign stops with candidates in Maple Ridge and Richmond, but not marching anywhere.

Justin Trudeau and Elizabeth May are in Montreal, along with teenaged Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg is marching in Montreal's climate strike, which is likely to be Canada's biggest.