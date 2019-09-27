Forget wine with your food — wine is the focus at Kitchener's soon-to-open Wineology

Though Bavaria will be the beverage of choice in the days ahead during K-W Oktoberfest, a new Wineology wine bar promises to bring different flavour into downtown Kitchener this fall.

Most restaurants focus on food and match dishes with drinks.

“We do the opposite. We focus on wine and pair it with food,” says Jean-Claude Boulos, an engineer by profession who opened the first Wineology in Windsor almost five years ago as a side gig.

The business has since expanded to three locations, including Kingston and Tecumseh, with Kitchener being the fourth, slated to open in late October/early November at 89 King St. W. Wineology will be in a 3,000-square-foot space on the main floor of a newly redeveloped building that dates back to the start of the 20th century.

The Kitchener location’s owner/operator Mat Mathias said the decor is going to be unique with just about everything inside, including the furniture, chandeliers and bar tops, handmade in Columbia.

“So it will have a way different feel you won’t see elsewhere,” he said.

Though Wineology aims to create an inviting atmosphere without pretence, Boulos said its ambience is a key design feature.

The wine list features a wide selection of imports, many of which he discovered during his travels to vineyards across the globe — with bottles ranging in price from just under $30 to more than $500.

Wine can be intimidating if you don’t know about it, concedes Mathias, who said the Kitchener location will be modelled on the Windsor location, offering tasting flights and wine tasting 101 courses.

“We also have a woodfired pizza, which Windsor is known for,” said Mathias. “We’re going as far to bring water from Windsor to make the dough, because there’s something about the make of the water.”