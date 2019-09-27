Trudeau promises tree-planting program

MONTREAL — Justin Trudeau is promising that a re-elected Liberal government would pay for the planting of two billion trees over the next decade to combat climate change.

The tree-planting promise is the latest aspect of Trudeau's plan for the environment, which he has been laying out at different campaign events across the country all week.

Trudeau is in Montreal where met the 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg before participating in a climate march.

The Liberal leader says the tree-planting pledge would be part of a $3-billion federal effort to also expand and diversify urban forests and work to prevent infestations, such as the emerald ash borer, that have devastated forests and other green spaces across Canada.