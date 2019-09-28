Scheer tours Prairies; Singh stays in B.C.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are campaigning today in their parties' historic strongholds.

Scheer promoted the Conservatives' pledge to build a national energy corridor during a morning stop in Edmonton, where he also took the stage with an old friend: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

Scheer, who will visit Saskatoon later in the day, urged cheering supporters to help his party win a handful of ridings in Alberta that the party lost in the 2015 election.

Singh made an announcement aboard a ferry en route to Vancouver from the NDP's critical battleground of Vancouver Island, where he's been campaigning for the last couple of days.