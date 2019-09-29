Liberals to finance promises with new taxes

An advisory panel created by Trudeau and led by former Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins has pegged the cost of phasing in pharmacare over 10 years at $3.5 billion in 2022, rising to $15.3 billion annually by 2027. The Liberals are promising an extra $6 billion over four years to the provinces for health care priorities, including what Trudeau has called "a down payment" on an eventual pharmacare plan.

Nor does the platform include the cost of a promise to create a guaranteed family leave benefit for new parents who don't qualify for paid leave through Employment Insurance during the first year of their child's life.

In 2015, the Liberals won election promising to run up modest deficits of no more than $10 billion for several years before returning to balance by the end of the mandate. Instead, they ran up much larger-than-anticipated deficits and have now abandoned any pretence of balancing the budget in the short term. The platform, like the Liberal government's budgets before it, proposes no target date for staunching the flow of red ink.

The platform does promise that a re-elected Liberal government would impose an additional 10 per cent excise tax on luxury cars, boats and personal aircraft with price tags of more than $100,000.

Tech giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook with global revenues of at least $1 billion a year and Canadian annual revenues of at least $40 million would face a three per cent tax on revenue generated by the sale of online advertising and users' personal data.

And non-resident foreigners who own vacant property in cities like Vancouver and Toronto, where speculation is a concern, would face a "consistent national tax."

The Liberals would also crack down on tax loopholes that they say allow large corporations to excessively deduct debt to artificially reduce the amount of taxes they pay. And they would conduct a comprehensive review of government spending and tax expenditures, with a focus on tax measures that disproportionately benefit the wealthiest individuals and large corporations — a measure the platform estimates would bring in $2 billion in the first year, rising to $3 billion by the fourth year.

On the flip side, the Liberals would offer a host of tax breaks for middle-class Canadians, including raising the basic personal tax exemption to $15,000 for individuals earning less than $147,000.

Trudeau has previously announced most of the big ticket items in the platform. But it does contain some new promises, including an emphasis on making post secondary education more affordable.

A re-elected Liberal government would increase Canada Student Grants by 40 per cent, boosting the maximum grant available to $4,200. It would also give students two years after graduating before they need to begin paying off student loans and, even after that interest-free grace period, wouldn't require them to begin repaying until they're earning at least $35,000.

As well, new parents would be entitled to an interest-free pause in their loan repayments until their youngest child turns five.

The Liberals are also promising to:

— Create a new federal Family Day holiday;

— Hike the federal minimum wage to $15;

— Extend employment insurance sickness benefits to 26 weeks from 15 weeks;

— Create a "career insurance benefit" to kick in after EI benefits run out for long-time employees of a business that shuts down;

— Create a "director of terrorism prosecutions" to ensure Canadians who travel abroad to join terrorist organizations or plot terrorist activities at home are brought to justice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press