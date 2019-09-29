Liberals to make major platform announcement

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will have the campaign stage mostly to himself today as he reveals the bulk of his party's re-election platform.

He has a mid-day event scheduled at the University of Toronto's Mississauga campus, where he's promising to reveal what the Liberals call "a real plan for the middle class."

The Liberals, Conservatives and New Democrats have spent much of the three-week-old campaign fighting over who will do more for average Canadians' incomes, expenses and debts.

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer is off the campaign trail today.