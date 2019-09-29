Where the party leaders are Monday

News 08:18 PM The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Monday, Sept. 30. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Toronto

10 a.m. — Discussion about gun violence and media availability. Sheraton Centre Hotel, 123 Queen Street West.

---

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Whitby, Ont.

11 a.m. — Announcement and media availabilty. Abilities Centre, 55 Gordon St.

Toronto

Local business visit with candidate Kimberly Fawcett. No time or location details provided.

Scarborough, Ont.,

Local business visit with candidate Sean Hu. No time or location details provided.

Brampton, Ont.

Campaigning with candidate Pawanjit Gosal. No time or location details provided.

6 p.m. — Campaign event. Lion’s Banquet Hall, 45 Avondale Blvd.

---

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

No details immediately available.

---

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Vancouver

7 a.m. — Breakfast event at Canadian Club Vancouver with local candidates, followed by 9 a.m. announcement. Terminal City Club, 837 W Hastings Street.

---

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

Windsor, Ont.

12 p.m.-5 p.m. — media interviews

Oldcastle, Ont.

5:30 p.m. — BBQ with supporters, candidates. Ciociaro Club, 3745N Talbot Rd.

By The Canadian Press

