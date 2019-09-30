Greens are 'more of a contender' this time

OTTAWA — The rhythm and rituals of a federal election campaign are nothing new for Bruce Hyer, but he's getting a decidedly different reception these days on the doorsteps of northern Ontario.

For one thing, the second-time Green candidate says he rarely encounters people who refuse to believe greenhouse-gas emissions are altering the global climate.

"Now that's a big change. Four years ago there were a lot of climate-change deniers And now ... well, there are very few," he said in an interview. "And the discussion is more about, what should we do about it? What will it cost to fix it?"

Hyer is one of several returning Green candidates who say the party's newfound political momentum — bolstered by public concern about preserving the planet — has voters showing more interest in their pitches this time around.

Hyer, a long-time environmentalist and ecotourism business operator, defected to the Greens in 2013 after being elected twice under the NDP banner. In Thunder Bay-Superior North, he is trying to topple Liberal Patty Hajdu, who won handily in 2015.

Since then, a number of Green politicians have been elected at the provincial level, even forming the official Opposition in P.E.I. The federal party is galvanizing support with leader Elizabeth May's uncompromising message that it is time to move rapidly toward sustainable energy sources to stave off the disastrous effects of global warming.

At the same time, it appears the party — despite its name — is also shedding the image of a one-note outfit concerned solely with environmental issues. The Greens have long presented policies on a wide array of issues, from education to housing, but voters now seem to be paying more attention.

The party proposes tens of billions of dollars in tax increases, and nearly as much in increased spending. It would cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to sell armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia and seek to ban autonomous weapons. It would decriminalize all drug possession. It would spend one per cent of Canada's gross domestic product on child care and make all college and university tuition-free.

There's a great deal there that isn't directly related to the environment, and candidates say they're finding potential supporters want to know more about what the party would do on such issues.

"A lot of people are asking me more in-depth questions about what the Greens stand for, what our platform is," Hyer said. "I'm getting very specific questions on the platform — I like that."