Tories say they'd broaden disability tax credit

The accusation stemmed from a change at the Canada Revenue Agency that saw Type 1 diabetics being rejected for the tax credit even though they had previously qualified, prompting anger and concern from Diabetes Canada, the Canadian Medical Association and others.

The Canada Revenue Agency later said it would reverse course and process applications under the previous regime.

Scheer nonetheless accused the Liberals Monday of taking money away from disabled people.

"In 2017, Justin Trudeau callously changed the rules to qualify for the disability tax credit ... Imagine being told you're insufficiently disabled to keep more of your own money to manage your own health."

Kim Hanson, the executive director of federal affairs for Diabetes Canada, said Monday the revenue agency followed through on its commitment to reverse the changes.

But, Hanson said in an email, "Canadians with diabetes still face significant challenges accessing the (tax credit) given unclear and inconsistently applied eligibility criteria."

The Tories predict their changes would result in about 35,000 more Canadians being eligible for the tax credit, with average savings of $2,100 per year. The parliamentary budget office says it would cost the government $40 million starting in 2020-21 and $71 million by 2028-29.

Scheer was also asked by reporters if he would match the Liberals' promise to end the delay imposed on men who have had sex with men before they can donate blood. That rule began as a lifetime ban on donating, over fears of transmitting HIV through the blood supply. The restriction has been reduced but not eliminated.

The Conservative leader said he is "in favour of treating homosexual blood donors at the same level as heterosexual blood donors."

But, Scheer said, he wants to listen to health experts on the issue.

The Liberals have also committed to criminalizing the practice known as conversion therapy, whose proponents claim it can change someone's sexual orientation, or turn a LGBTQ person into a heterosexual.

While Scheer said he would "propose laws that protect the rights of LGBTQ Canadians," he stopped short of explicitly promising to introduce a bill that would make the controversial practice illegal.

Scheer made Monday's announcement in the riding once held by the late Jim Flaherty, who was federal finance minister under Stephen Harper. Flaherty was a passionate advocate along with his wife, current Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, for the disability community.

Flaherty and Elliott were instrumental in helping build the Abilities Centre, where Scheer made Monday's announcement.

Scheer spent Monday in Liberal-held ridings across the Toronto area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.

By Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press