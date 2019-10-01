Conservatives promise foreign aid cut

TORONTO — Andrew Scheer says a Conservative government would reduce foreign aid spending by 25 per cent, cutting funding for middle- and upper-income countries and hostile regimes.

Scheer says the savings would go toward his party's plans for a universal tax cut and various tax credits.

He says he would also redirect $700 million to countries that need it the most, with a focus on support for children in conflict zones.

Scheer, speaking today about his foreign policy, says he would provide additional military and non-military support to Ukraine.