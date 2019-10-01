Liberals to allow cities to ban handguns

TORONTO — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says he will give municipalities the authority to ban handguns in their communities.

The plan stops short of a national ban on handguns — something doctors and other health professionals have called for.

The Liberal gun-control plan would outlaw the semi-automatic AR-15 — a military-grade weapon used in many recent U.S. mass shootings — as well as a buy-back program for legally purchased assault rifles, but it stops short of a prohibition on pistols.

Trudeau made his handgun announcement this morning after meeting a group of Toronto-area mayors to discuss rising gun violence, focusing on the issue for the second straight day.