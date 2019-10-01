'Campaigning can be hard': Green Party candidate Steve Dyck happy to have support of phallic bush

When it comes to election campaigns, size doesn’t always matter – it’s all how you work it.

For Guelph Green Party candidate Steve Dyck, campaign support appears to have lapped over to the riding of Kitchener-Centre, where a popular set of phallic bushes are once again being highlighted at election time.

The bushes were a focal point during the 2018 provincial election, when a sign promoting former Kitchener-Centre NDP candidate Kelly Dick was placed alongside the package of promiscuous-looking plant matter, situated at the corner of Westmeadow Drive and Dawn Ridge Drive.

The phallic bush was also highlighted as a “merry member” last Christmas when it was endowed with bright, white lights – the two smaller bushes beneath it were covered in blue ones.

When questioned, the homeowner identified as George McGow plays coy.

“I think someone just put it there,” he said of the sign Monday.

But Dyck didn’t stiff us. His campaign manager Brandelynn Davis provided an emailed statement from the candidate to the Chronicle.

"I am no stranger to people being creative with my name,” Dyck said. “We are happy to be endorsed by such a well-known bush. Democracy should be fun; we're glad people are having fun."

It’s not known if any of the other Guelph candidates feel the sign’s placement unfairly allows Dyck to stand out or not.

Neighbours have weighed in, some saying they use the bushes as a landmark to help with directions. Others say that what you see is a matter of personal perception.