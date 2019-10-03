MONTREAL — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is defending his campaign's use of two planes and suggesting the Conservative leader's criticism over it is a "far-right tactic."

Tory leader Andrew Scheer says Trudeau is showing hypocrisy on climate change by using two campaign planes — one for himself and staff, another for cargo.

Trudeau says the Liberals are buying carbon offsets for the campaign.

He says the Conservative attack is a "well-established, far-right tactic" to discredit environmentalists.