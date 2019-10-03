Scheer promises Canadians another tax credit

"When I was running, it was like, well, you got to promise this and you have to promise that and the other thing," the premier told reporters following Scheer's announcement, about his 2018 election campaign.

"And I said no, I'm promising to deliver results for the money that's already been spent."

Higgs said Scheer's environment plan — with the patent tax credit — is a clear example of an innovative idea that is based in traditional conservative thought.

"What Andrew Scheer is proposing is to let the emitters pay for research and development," he said.

"We're going to let them create that Kodak moment — (like) when all of a sudden digital photography takes over because the technology allows us to do so."

And until the private sector can come up with the technology to help Canadians drastically reduce carbon emissions, "let's use what we have," Higgs said, referring to fossil fuels.

Thursday's tax credit announcement lowers the number of service hours required for volunteer firefighters to qualify for the program.

Right now, volunteers must work 200 hours a year to access the credit, and the Conservatives are pledging to lower that to 150.

"Communities across Canada rely on volunteers for essential services like fire protection and search and rescue," Scheer said. "These are people of courage, character, and strength who step up when their neighbours need it most, often at significant personal expense."

A report released last year by the American-based National Fire Protection Association estimated that between 2014-2016, 83 per cent of Canada's firefighters were volunteers.

The Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada says 9,000 volunteers serve on 300 teams across the country.

Upper Kingsclear is in the riding of New Brunswick Southwest, a longtime Conservative stronghold that fell to the Liberals in the 2015 campaign as a red wave washed over the Atlantic provinces.

The Conservative candidate there this election is former MP John Williamson. In 2015, he was forced to apologize after reportedly saying it made no sense to pay "whities" to stay home while companies bring in "brown people" as part of the temporary foreign worker program.

Scheer will campaign later Thursday in Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.

