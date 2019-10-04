Trudeau no longer personally opposes abortion

Trudeau said the question now facing Canadians is whether they believe Scheer will stand up for women's rights.

Asked last month whether he was still personally against abortion, Trudeau did not mention that his view had changed, stating "that every woman in Canada gets to choose what she does with her own body, with her own reproductive rights."

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in 1988 that abortion law violated Section 7 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

A new law never emerged to align with the decision, despite attempts to pass one, leaving it to the provinces to regulate access to a medical procedure now treated like any other.

Trudeau flew to Quebec City from Montreal on Friday morning, stopping in at a restaurant to chat with locals in the Liberal-held riding of Louis-Hebert, which has also veered between Conservative, Bloc Quebecois and NDP in the past dozen years. Quebec remains one of the most volatile battlegrounds in the country, with the Liberals fighting to seize seats from New Democrats as NDP popularity sags in the province.

Diners asked the Liberal leader about everything from cellphone bills and environmental protection to how often he sees his kids and what he eats the campaign trail.

"We buy sandwiches ... and pizza — but not too often," Trudeau said, turning to his 10-year-old daughter.

On Friday afternoon the Liberal leader continued on to Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard, Que. — in a riding that has not voted Liberal in the 15 years since it was created — before heading back to Ottawa Friday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press