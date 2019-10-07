Gender wage gap narrows to 13.3%: StatCan

OTTAWA — A new report by Statistics Canada says that in 2018 women in their core working years earned 13.3 per cent less per hour than men, marking a 5.5 percentage point improvement over the past 20 years.

The report says in 2018 female employees between the ages of 25 to 54 earned $26.92 per hour, which is $4.13 less than their male counterparts.

That means that women earned roughly 87 cents for every dollar earned by men.

It was a narrower gender wage gap than in 1998, when the agency's data showed female employees earned $22.34 per hour, $5.17 or 18.8 per cent less per hour than males, or 81.2 cents for every dollar.