Dangerous Spur Line Trail can be fixed with new technology, says local company

Dean Pazianos, 28, was cycling home from work at a local kitchen in Waterloo last Tuesday morning, using the Spur Line Trail connection off King Street North — a route he’s familiar with taking.

Pazianos said he’s a conscious cyclist other than the fact he wasn’t wearing a helmet. However, he admits he was probably in a bit of a rush and doesn’t remember much after flying over the handlebars, hitting his head and being knocked unconscious.

Bystanders came to his aid and Pazianos was airlifted to Hamilton from Grand River Hospital with a brain bleed. After going through a gamut of tests he was released the following day with a concussion, T3s, cuts and bruises.

Even though he’s still undergoing tests and will be out of commission for a while, Pazianos considers himself lucky overall, his eyesight and faculties still intact.

He’s joined the call of other cyclists in the area — some who’ve experienced similar incidents and injuries — asking for the implementation of safety measures such as signs along the trail that requires cyclists to transverse train tracks in a number of spots.

Waterloo Coun. Tenille Bonoguore has acknowledged the safety issues and said she’s interested in working toward a solution that could come in various forms and won’t likely happen overnight.

But Bigger said the Spur Line crossing in uptown could be an ideal area to test his company’s shallow flangeway, something it's been developing for a long time with the help of scientists, researchers and federal government funding.

There are numerous tests required before it can be adopted by the broader rail industry, but Bigger said the Spur Line is ideal for several reasons as it’s used for freight, with relatively low train speeds in areas shared by other modes of transportation, including cyclists.

Polycorp, which has roots in Kitchener’s former BF Goodrich, has provided it railseal Epflex — an extruded virgin rubber profile designed to absorb rail deflection and vehicular traffic — at crossings across North America.

Its latest innovation coincides with the nature of Waterloo region, Bigger said, pointing to the advancement of light rail transit and cycling infrastructure overall.

“We’re ready to go,” he said. “We need somebody to help work with us to do trials, and we want to be involved in a solution.”

While the shallow flangeway isn't intended to provide a perfectly smooth surface and can still interfere with the path of a tire, the main objective is to prevent the "pinch" of tires getting stuck, which has resulted in both serious injury and death.