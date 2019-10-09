Indigenous candidates run in record numbers: AFN

OTTAWA — The Assembly of First Nations says there is a record number of Indigenous candidates in the federal election and First Nations voters could swing the vote in almost one in five ridings.

In an analysis to be released tomorrow, the national Indigenous advocacy organization says there are at least 62 First Nations, Metis and Inuit candidates running.

That's a rise from the 54 Indigenous candidates who ran in 2015, when a record 10 were elected to Parliament.

The assembly also identifies 63 "priority districts" among the 338 across the country where First Nations voters could swing the vote.