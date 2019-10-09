Hamilton pot shop crackdown cost $600,000 — but most fines come in under $500

An illegal pot shop crackdown that cost Hamilton police $600,000 has so far resulted in court fines that are mostly less than $500 per convicted person.
A new report going to Hamilton's police oversight board says it cost $602,000 to close, and in some cases seize, 53 illegal dispensaries since October 2018.
The year-long crackdown included a provincial enforcement team, 145 individuals charged and the seizure of 28 buildings to stop illegal shops from reopening after police raids.
By contrast, court penalties for those convicted have been "quite lenient" so far, Supt. Ryan Diodati recently told police board members.
Diodati said federal charges dealt with so far have resulted in fines ranging from $100 to $500. The highest individual fine levied so far, under new provincial cannabis legislation, was $6,200.
Police spokesperson Jackie Penman emphasized Wednesday the vast majority of dispensary crackdown charges have yet to be dealt with in court, including those aimed at landlords. A total fine amount was not immediately available.
But the apparent disparity in penalties compared to enforcement costs has still enraged local politicians who sit on the police board.
Back to the future: illegal pot sales return to Hamilton's back alleys
Seven Hamiltonians charged in Thursday's cannabis dispensary raids
At the last board meeting, Coun. Tom Jackson called the fines "pitiful" and "mind-boggling." He suggested the courts have "gone soft" on illegal pot operations despite new provincial laws that allow for fines of up to $250,000 and jail time for operators or landlords.
Coun. Chad Collins said the "nominal" penalties send the wrong message and are frustrating for residents. He asked last month for an accounting of enforcement costs to send along with a letter of concern to the minister of the attorney general's office.
That report, now online, shows about $540,000 spent on wages — although the province covered a large percentage of the cost, particularly for joint enforcement team officers.
Seizing and holding properties, 12 of which have since been returned to owners, also racked up $60,000-plus in unique costs.
For example:
•$15,210 to store seized pot — and to retrofit a gun range to make more temporary storage space;
•$38,433 for surveillance cameras to monitor seized buildings;
•$7,413 just for locksmiths;
•$1,670 (and counting) to pay for hydro in seized buildings.
The report will be discussed at a Thursday meeting alongside an update on cannabis enforcement. That focus has shifted to "dial-a-dope" delivery and temporary pot-selling sites that have largely replaced permanent dispensaries.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
An illegal pot shop crackdown that cost Hamilton police $600,000 has so far resulted in court fines that are mostly less than $500 per convicted person.
A new report going to Hamilton's police oversight board says it cost $602,000 to close, and in some cases seize, 53 illegal dispensaries since October 2018.
The year-long crackdown included a provincial enforcement team, 145 individuals charged and the seizure of 28 buildings to stop illegal shops from reopening after police raids.
By contrast, court penalties for those convicted have been "quite lenient" so far, Supt. Ryan Diodati recently told police board members.
Diodati said federal charges dealt with so far have resulted in fines ranging from $100 to $500. The highest individual fine levied so far, under new provincial cannabis legislation, was $6,200.
Police spokesperson Jackie Penman emphasized Wednesday the vast majority of dispensary crackdown charges have yet to be dealt with in court, including those aimed at landlords. A total fine amount was not immediately available.
But the apparent disparity in penalties compared to enforcement costs has still enraged local politicians who sit on the police board.
RELATED:
Back to the future: illegal pot sales return to Hamilton's back alleys
Seven Hamiltonians charged in Thursday's cannabis dispensary raids
At the last board meeting, Coun. Tom Jackson called the fines "pitiful" and "mind-boggling." He suggested the courts have "gone soft" on illegal pot operations despite new provincial laws that allow for fines of up to $250,000 and jail time for operators or landlords.
Coun. Chad Collins said the "nominal" penalties send the wrong message and are frustrating for residents. He asked last month for an accounting of enforcement costs to send along with a letter of concern to the minister of the attorney general's office.
That report, now online, shows about $540,000 spent on wages — although the province covered a large percentage of the cost, particularly for joint enforcement team officers.
Seizing and holding properties, 12 of which have since been returned to owners, also racked up $60,000-plus in unique costs.
For example:
•$15,210 to store seized pot — and to retrofit a gun range to make more temporary storage space;
•$38,433 for surveillance cameras to monitor seized buildings;
•$7,413 just for locksmiths;
•$1,670 (and counting) to pay for hydro in seized buildings.
The report will be discussed at a Thursday meeting alongside an update on cannabis enforcement. That focus has shifted to "dial-a-dope" delivery and temporary pot-selling sites that have largely replaced permanent dispensaries.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
An illegal pot shop crackdown that cost Hamilton police $600,000 has so far resulted in court fines that are mostly less than $500 per convicted person.
A new report going to Hamilton's police oversight board says it cost $602,000 to close, and in some cases seize, 53 illegal dispensaries since October 2018.
The year-long crackdown included a provincial enforcement team, 145 individuals charged and the seizure of 28 buildings to stop illegal shops from reopening after police raids.
By contrast, court penalties for those convicted have been "quite lenient" so far, Supt. Ryan Diodati recently told police board members.
Diodati said federal charges dealt with so far have resulted in fines ranging from $100 to $500. The highest individual fine levied so far, under new provincial cannabis legislation, was $6,200.
Police spokesperson Jackie Penman emphasized Wednesday the vast majority of dispensary crackdown charges have yet to be dealt with in court, including those aimed at landlords. A total fine amount was not immediately available.
But the apparent disparity in penalties compared to enforcement costs has still enraged local politicians who sit on the police board.
RELATED:
Back to the future: illegal pot sales return to Hamilton's back alleys
Seven Hamiltonians charged in Thursday's cannabis dispensary raids
At the last board meeting, Coun. Tom Jackson called the fines "pitiful" and "mind-boggling." He suggested the courts have "gone soft" on illegal pot operations despite new provincial laws that allow for fines of up to $250,000 and jail time for operators or landlords.
Coun. Chad Collins said the "nominal" penalties send the wrong message and are frustrating for residents. He asked last month for an accounting of enforcement costs to send along with a letter of concern to the minister of the attorney general's office.
That report, now online, shows about $540,000 spent on wages — although the province covered a large percentage of the cost, particularly for joint enforcement team officers.
Seizing and holding properties, 12 of which have since been returned to owners, also racked up $60,000-plus in unique costs.
For example:
•$15,210 to store seized pot — and to retrofit a gun range to make more temporary storage space;
•$38,433 for surveillance cameras to monitor seized buildings;
•$7,413 just for locksmiths;
•$1,670 (and counting) to pay for hydro in seized buildings.
The report will be discussed at a Thursday meeting alongside an update on cannabis enforcement. That focus has shifted to "dial-a-dope" delivery and temporary pot-selling sites that have largely replaced permanent dispensaries.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec