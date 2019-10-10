Federal leaders meet for final debate

"Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Scheer have the same stance on climate change," he alleged, before further attacking one pillar of Scheer's approach to address emissions abroad.

Trudeau sought to cast Scheer and Bernier as the climate-change outliers, saying there were only "four of us here who will fight to protect the environment."

One of those four was Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, making her French-language debate debut in the current campaign. The previous French debate, hosted by television network TVA, excluded her, though she followed along on social media.

She stressed her party's credentials, returning to her familiar refrain that climate change needs more urgent action because "our house is on fire." And she echoed Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg early, saying the other leaders don't take the issue seriously enough — "How dare you?" she demanded.

But she faced grilling over how she'd pay for her climate plans.

Thursday night's French debate got off to a much less frantic start than the officially sanctioned English debate on Monday, also at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

But in segments where the group of six were divided into smaller groups of three, tempers flared quickly and often, especially when Trudeau and Scheer were pitted against each other in a segment on the economy, each accusing the other of untruths and exaggerations.

Scheer also took heat Thursday night for the fact his platform has yet to be fully published; it is expected to be released, along with a full costing, on Friday.

Monday's two-hour contest in English included lengthy bouts of crosstalk and mudslinging and several leaders had complained the format didn't allow enough time to get their points across.

Still, voter surveys suggested the two previous televised debates gave a boost to the NDP and Bloc Quebecois, but didn't move the needle for the front-running Liberals and Conservatives.

The NDP's continued loss of support in a province that once handed them Official Opposition status is a continued sore point for Singh. Earlier Thursday he had dismissed the fact the Bloc Quebecois is picking up some of those voters but went after their environment stance Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Scheer was widely considered to have taken the hardest hit in Quebec after the previous French-language debate, and though his aides had been bullish on Tory chances in the province, they've now dialled back that enthusiasm.

Thursday's debate featured five themes: economy and finances, environment and energy, foreign policy and immigration, identity ethics and governance and services to citizens.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 10, 2019.

By The Canadian Press