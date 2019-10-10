NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise

OTTAWA — With the last leaders' debate of the federal election campaign due tonight, New Democrats are reminding Justin Trudeau of his broken promise to change the electoral system.

Ottawa Centre candidate Emilie Taman, who's running against Liberal minister Catherine McKenna, is to tout the NDP's promise to introduce proportional representation and lower the voting age to 16 in an event on the lawn of Parliament later today.

In 2015, the Liberals promised that would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system, only to scuttle the recommendations of the committee they put together to examine the issue.

Trudeau is to pop in to a pumpkin patch in rural Ottawa this morning, boosting the Liberal candidate who's trying to knock off Conservative Pierre Poilievre.