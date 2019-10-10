‘Come on up’ to Uptown Waterloo

New branding adopted by the Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area says that "everyone's uptown" and will encourage more people to “come on up” come the new year.

Logos in two different colour palettes and letterhead, along with templates for newsletters, business cards, websites, social media and brochures aim to add a “bright and engaging” look and feel to communications, advertising and storytelling during the coming months, with a hard launch expected in early 2020, the BIA announced Wednesday.

Executive director Tracy Van Kalsbeek said the branding is separate from the Creative Capital of Canada initiative and the banners currently on display, which will be coming down later this fall.

“Creative Capital of Canada is the work of a group of individuals in our community to brand all of Waterloo Region,” Van Kalsbeek explained. “This is about a new brand or the Uptown Waterloo BIA only – something we haven’t done in all of our 47 years.

“As we build out the look and feel of this new brand we will use its wording in any stories that we tell about uptown.”

Mayor Dave Jaworsky believes the new branding will help tell the story of opportunity and change in our growing community, describing it as “bright and engaging.”

According to a media advisory, the BIA’s choice to rebrand coincided with decisions reached after an in-depth, strategic planning refresh last fall that works to build “a bolder brand that is distinct, demonstrates our leadership and innovation and clearly tells people who we are, what we value and why we are unique,” Van Kalsbeek stated.

The new branding involved a consultative process conducted by an established advertising firm and included one-on-one interviews with BIA board and staff members, along with feedback from the BIA’s marketing committee, roundtable stakeholder sessions and membership surveys.



