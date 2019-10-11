The second half-century of K-W Oktoberfest begins

Kaitlynn James of Preston brought her dog into the opening ceremonies and casually poured a few foamy gulps of lager into his mouth as "Roll Out the Barrel" played.

"He does like the beer," said James, pointing to the keg strapped to his collar.

"He's even got his own keg."

Meanwhile, a pair of two-year-old boys in little lederhosen munched on crackers and pickles as they danced to the accordion riffs of polka legend Walter Ostanek.

It was their second Oktoberfest already.

"They like the polka music," said Jennifer Skimson of Kitchener as she watched her son Declan tumble gently to the pavement in his blue Nikes after a dizzying waltz attempt.

Strollers and feathered caps were everywhere. One young mother breastfed her child discreetly, with little notice. Off to one side of the stage, Tom Galloway lifted his two-year-old grandson onto his shoulders and moved little Logan's red-sneakered feet to the music.

Galloway, a regional councillor and a champion of light rail transit, was giving away pins with festival mascot Onkel Hans riding atop an Ion train. Vrbanovic was stocked with pins of Onkel Hans waving from atop his old Kitchener high school St. Jerome's.

They doled out pins the way former Kitchener mayor Dom Cardillo used to hand out pens.

Vrbanovic wouldn't confirm or deny a "vicious rumour" that he used to wear the Onkel Hans suit himself, perhaps around the same time 33 years ago that he unsuccessfully tried to organize a world record chicken dance on a cold and rainy Oktoberfest afternoon.

"Onkel Hans is Onkel Hans," Vrbanovic said. "Just like Santa Claus is Santa Claus."

And only about 40 people, including then-Waterloo mayor Marjorie Carroll, turned out for that soggy bird polka on a frigid Laurier sports field in 1986.

There were more people on Friday. Many more.

"I've forgotten about that," Vrbanovic said of that long-ago world-record washout when he was a university student.

"But we couldn't have asked for better weather today to get the next 50 years going."

But the next 50 years are full of challenges. The festival, run by more than 400 volunteers, lost $150,000 in 2018. In 1974, there were 25 official fest halls. Now, there are seven.

The 51st Oktoberfest began with great weather and good vibes. The parade rumbles up Weber Street from Kitchener to Waterloo on Monday morning. One of the parade marshals is Andrew Poje, an Olympic figure skater from Waterloo and the son of Alpine Club president Bill Poje. The senior Poje was on stage on Friday.

"This festival is for us. It's for this community. It's for all of you," said Miss Oktoberfest Erin Wetzel, a girl guides leader from Maryhill.

"Let's get started."

jhicks@therecord.com

Twitter: @HicksJD

