Candidate diversity up, but much room to grow

She said the particularly strong numbers for the NDP are a sign of "intentionality" from the party.

"The NDP has traditionally not done much better than the Liberals and Conservatives — and sometimes even worse — when it comes to the proportion of racialized candidates," she said.

Tolley suspects the push was at least in part due to the presence and influence of leader Jagmeet Singh.

"Anyone that works in party recruitment will tell you it's not that hard to get white, male candidates to step forward. There's lots that are willing. It's harder to get people who have traditionally been left out of politics or thought politics hasn't been a venue for them," she said.

"If the party leadership and party membership is committed to that, you will see that."

Singh said several times, when the New Democrats had markedly fewer candidates nominated than the other parties did, that it was because the party was making a special effort to find candidates from diverse backgrounds.

Another change this election is a massive increase in the number of female candidates.

In 2015, a record number of women were elected to the House of Commons, but that number was just 88, out of 338 MPs.

"We're in an optimistic stage that we could actually hit the 30 per cent mark," or 102 MPs, said Nasha Brownridge, spokesperson for the advocacy group Equal Voice.

Overall, about 37 per cent of candidates in the six major parties are women. The NDP has nearly achieved parity, while the Greens are close behind at 46 per cent.

The Liberals are approaching the 40 per cent mark, while the Conservatives have the biggest percentage increase, leaping from 20 per cent in 2015 to about 31 per cent this year.

The People's Party lags, with just fewer than 18 per cent of its candidates women.

Like Morgan, Brownridge emphasized it's not just numbers that matter, but running women in winnable ridings. Actually winning races is what keeps the ball rolling toward parity in the House of Commons, she noted.

"It's almost a chicken-and-egg situation where the more women are elected, the more women will run," Brownridge said.

This election could also be another milestone for Indigenous participation in federal elections, with the Assembly of First Nations saying there are at least 62 Indigenous candidates in races across the country.

That's up from 2015 when 54 First Nations, Metis or Inuit candidates ran, of whom 10 were elected.

According to a spokesperson for the NDP, 27 of those Indigenous candidates this year are running for the party. The AFN said 18 are running for the Liberals.

While numbers are far less reliable when it comes to the number of LGBTQ Canadians running for office, the Green Party of Canada and the NDP said they have 28 and 40 candidates, respectively, who were members of those communities.

Helen Kennedy, the executive director of the LGBTQ advocacy group Egale, said it's encouraging to see "out" Canadians running for office, but it's more important to see their views of the issues. And so far in this election, Kennedy has not been thrilled by the amount of attention paid to issues of importance to the LGBTQ community.

"I certainly haven't seen any clear evidence that, on health care for example, our intersex folks are going to be better represented, or our transgender members of our community are going to have easier access to health care," she said.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 13, 2019.

By Christian Paas-Lang, The Canadian Press