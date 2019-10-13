Facts on the federal riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

NANAIMO, B.C. — Nanaimo-Ladysmith

Most voters in this central Vancouver Island riding are casting ballots in their third election this year. A provincial byelection was held in the area in January, a federal byelection in May and now there is October's federal election. The byelection was called after New Democrat MP Sheila Malcolmson resigned when she won a provincial byelection in Nanaimo. The NDP did not hold onto the seat in May's federal byelection, which was won by Green candidate Paul Manly. Now the Green MP is out to prove his byelection win was not a one-time occurrence.

Population: 122,710 (Census 2016)

Incumbent: Paul Manly (Greens)

Major communities: Nanaimo, Nanoose, Gabriola Island, Lantzville and Ladysmith.

The riding: Consists of a large section of Vancouver Island including the northern part of the Cowichan Valley. It borders the Strait of Georgia.

Main challengers: Eight candidates are running in Nanaimo-Ladysmith but Manly's main opponents are Conservative John Hirst, who placed a strong second last May; New Democrat Bob Chamberlin and Liberal Michelle Corfield, both of whom also ran in the federal byelection.

Election history: Nanaimo-Ladysmith was created in 2012 following electoral boundary changes that reshaped two former Nanaimo-area ridings. Malcolmson was the new riding's first MP, elected in 2015.

Fun fact: Nanaimo describes itself as the originator of the celebrated Nanaimo bar, a creamy, chocolate-layered square that includes Graham crumbs, cocoa, coconut, sugar, butter, custard and chocolate.

By The Canadian Press