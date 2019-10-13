Facts on federal riding of North Vancouver

Incumbent: Jonathan Wilkinson worked as a federal-provincial relationship specialist and constitutional negotiator before becoming an MP. He served as a parliamentary secretary before being appointed minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard last year.

Main challengers: Conservative Andrew Saxton; NDP Justine Bell, a senior adviser to Global Affairs Canada; and retired journalist George Orr for the Greens.

Election history: This riding went to conservative parties for the first 16 years after its creation until former mayor Don Bell won it for the Liberals in 2004.

Fun fact: St. Paul's Catholic Church is the oldest surviving mission church in the Lower Mainland. The Gothic Revivalist structure built in 1884 is the last of its scale and complexity to be built on a First Nation mission in British Columbia.