OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and his New Democrat opponent Jagmeet Singh traded sharp criticism Tuesday in their fight for the hearts and minds of so-called "progressive" voters — the Canadians who aren't committed to Conservatives.

Both blasted Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as their common opponent. But Singh continued to back away from his weekend comment about forming a coalition government with the Liberals after Scheer called that toe expensive a proposition for Canadians.

"I want to be your prime minister. But whatever Canadians vote for come the 21st of October, I want Canadians to win. And, so I'm saying to win, if you vote for New Democrats, we will fight in whatever form the government takes, whatever the power the people give us, to make sure we deliver on the things that people need," Singh said in Toronto.

"I'm proud of the fact that I'm ready to fight Conservatives no matter what, and however I can. I think Canadians want that. The majority of Canadians don't vote Conservative. The majority of Canadians want a progressive government."

Singh reiterated his main attack points on Trudeau — that his four years in power have been marked by a series of broken promises and that only an NDP government will tax the richest Canadians to make life more affordable for working people.

Polls suggest the Liberals and Conservatives are deadlocked in support with the NDP rising nationally and the Bloc Quebecois on the uptick in Quebec following last week's two televised leaders' debates.

Trudeau took aim at Scheer and Singh as he began a day of barnstorming through New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, a major portion of the region that Singh has been accused of ignoring, and that the Liberals swept in 2015.

"The choice is very clear: are we going to move forward with a government that invests in people and ensure that everyone has access to a family doctor or are we going to go back to a time when Conservatives simply cut services?" Trudeau posited in Fredericton.

Trudeau said his government protected Canadian workers by successfully renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement with an unpredictable, protectionist Trump administration that was threatening to rip up the deal.

"We succeeded in renegotiating the most important trade deal we have, despite the fact that in the House of Commons Andrew Scheer was calling for us to simply capitulate because that's what Stephen Harper had told him to say," said Trudeau.