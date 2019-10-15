Ontario high school teachers to hold strike votes

He said the move should put pressure on the government at the table as it did with CUPE, which held strike votes and launched a work-to-rule campaign before reaching a three-year deal on Oct. 6, the eve of a walkout.

"It is absolutely meant to escalate the pressure," Bischof also said. "Unfortunately, that seems to be the only thing they respond to. We've taken a very measured approach, and we saw how they responded at the other (CUPE) bargaining table and certainly there is a lesson in that."

For this round of bargaining, the OSSTF has taken the unusual step of making its proposals — and those of the government and school boards — public, by posting all documents online.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario is currently holding strike votes across the province, wrapping up at the end of this month with the Toronto and York Region locals voting Oct. 30.

All teacher unions, including the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, remain at the bargaining table.

Last week, Phillips told reporters there are "limits" to what the government can afford, and pointed to the recent CUPE contract that caps wages for its 55,000 members at 1 per cent a year over the three-year deal.

The province has previously proposed legislation to cap all public-sector wage increases at that level.

The OSSTF is seeking a cost-of-living increase, which would be roughly 2 per cent this year.

The CUPE deal also maintained sick-leave days and pay at the same rate — 11 days at 100 per cent and another 120 days of short-term disability at 90 per cent.

The province has said it is seeking to reduce the short-term disability rate for teachers to 60 per cent of pay.

The CUPE deal also provided funds to rehire laid off staff, and to boost special education supports for students.

Given OSSTF also represents support staff — as CUPE does — that should have prompted some movement at the table, Bischof said, unless the government wants lesser levels of services for students at different boards.

Last Wednesday, Education Minster Stephen Lecce told reporters "we are negotiating in good faith" with teacher and education unions, and "we hope to land deals with all those federations. We think it is very important that we have stability in the sector."

Lecce said he has urged all parties to "make students the centre of our focus."

Kristin Rushowy is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow her on Twitter: @krushowy

Kristin Rushowy is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow her on Twitter: @krushowy