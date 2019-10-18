Kitchener native takes the title in inaugural New Zealand singing competition

If music is an ocean, Ramya is starting to make waves in Indian classical music scene. She attributes her love for music as well as her accomplishments and work ethic to her parents.

“I’ve always look up to my parents. My mom is a professional singer, she has a full-time job, she teaches, and performs. The way she multitasks and manages us is amazing. And, my dad has always supported her. The way they have managed their lives to support each others passions is really sweet,” she said.

Ramya is a first-year music/ business management student at Wilfrid Laurier University. Other than school, she says she stays busy by pursuing her other passions, including dance.

It was dance that was the reason for Ramya's small detour on her way to New Zealand. She arrived in Australia prior to her grand finale performance to get on stage and dance side-by-side with her sister in an Indian classical dance competition. The pair then flew on to Auckland.

Along with music and dance, Ramya says she really enjoys baking and used to make cakes professionally, and "really enjoyed blasting music in the kitchen and baking everything in the cookbook."

For Ramya, there has been a lot of accomplishments and highlights, but when asked about them, there was only one memory that really stuck out.

“It’s something I won’t forget. I wasn’t a highlight, but a realization. A legendary singer from the industry came to Toronto. I didn’t practice enough; she was in the front row and I forgot my lyrics. I froze on stage. I don’t think that I haven’t not practised before a show ever again,” Ramya said.

She added a piece of advice that all singers, musicians, students, athletes should follow: “I realized I can’t get too far on just my talent. I have to do the work.”

"She wants to become a playback singer and I am sure her dream will come true if she keeps working towards her dream," Raji said.

Ramya arrived back in Canada on Oct. 16. She plans to start to working on her website and focusing on building her YouTube channel.

One of Ramya's videos from the competition:
















