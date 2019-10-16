Wilson-Raybould fights to keep Vancouver Granville

"I want to hear her views, because she doesn't have to mouth a party line now," Cripps says.

In an interview, Wilson-Raybould says she believes she's made her positions on key issues very clear. She says she's been knocking on doors and she has published policy statements on her website that assert, for example, that she supports universal pharmacare and opposes proceeding with the Trans Mountain project now.

She says running as an Independent is an opportunity — not a challenge — for her campaign.

"I am unencumbered by the dictates of parties," she says. "I don't think there's anything wrong with parties necessarily, but having to hastily flip through platforms ... and recite lines that you're told to say is one way that people can represent themselves.

"But I believe that voters ... want people to represent them based on values and based on principles."

She says the view that Independent MPs lack power in Parliament is "pessimistic." One of her priorities would be updating the standing orders, which govern how the House of Commons operates, to ensure that every member can represent his or her constituents in a more robust way, she says. She doesn't specify exactly how she'd like the rules changed.

Wilson-Raybould also says she would participate in a lottery for private members to introduce bills and could work with other MPs on their private-member's bills.

If the government puts forward legislation that is progressive and important to the constituents of Vancouver Granville, she will support it, whereas if it isn't adequate she'll try to improve it or oppose it, she adds.

"I'm an optimistic person," she says. "I actually don't believe that being Independent means you're alone. Being Independent means that you have the opportunity, like I hope any member of Parliament, to work with other MPs who share similar views."

"Just because politics is done one way and the party system is deeply ingrained ... doesn't mean that it can't improve."

Taleeb Noormohamed, her Liberal rival in the riding, has seized upon opportunities to remind voters of the limited capacity of Independents. He says in an interview that he believes the traditional party system can — and has — produced collaboration and change.

"My view is that the people of Vancouver Granville should have a voice in government," he says.

"It's well and good to say you're going to be an independent voice. But you want to be a voice inside the tent, at the table, in the room when difficult decisions are being made, so that you can speak out on behalf of your constituents."

Wilson-Raybould has advantages because she was well-known for her leadership in the Indigenous community before she ever ran for federal office or became the talk of the country during the SNC-Lavalin scandal, says Mario Canseco, president of Vancouver polling firm Research Co.

But even if she wins the seat this time, she might face challenges next time, he says.

"Are you still going to be able to knock on those doors and say, 'We were a force and we helped you out and we were here to look into the issues you cared about?' Without having a caucus it's very, very complicated to do something like that," Canseco says.

Gerald Baier, a professor of political science at the University of British Columbia, said a lot of people vote along party lines. But Wilson-Raybould is so admired by progressives at this point, he says, that even some traditional New Democrats might cast ballots for her.

He adds that many voters don't have a strong sense of how little Independent members can accomplish in Parliament.

"I don't think people are saying, 'Well, I can't elect an Independent because they can't do anything,' " he says. "People are probably overlooking that."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.

By Laura Kane, The Canadian Press