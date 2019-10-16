Cambridge turns away from free menstrual supplies at city facilities

"There's a lot of women that don't think this is appropriate," Devine said.

As a matter of health and social services, Coun. Mike Mann argued it should be up to the region to foot the bill for free menstrual supplies.

"I think it's an important issue," Mann said. "I think it belongs up there."

Mayor Kathryn McGarry was one of five votes against full implementation in all city facilities, with the annual cost of providing supplies estimated to be up to $8,900. But she was in favour of a pilot project.

"I fully agree with having free menstrual products in our washrooms," McGarry said afterwards "But I felt that it would assist the community on their buy-in, and council's buy-in, to do a pilot project and then do it forward."

McGarry felt the pilot project motion would pass. She was wrong.

"It's a bit of a surprise that there wasn't stronger support."

Johnson's daughter Daren goes to St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia where the main campus bathroom has an open basket for menstrual products. Students can contribute supplies to the basket or take supplies, as needed. They know they can always get free product there, Johnson said, in case of an emergency.

But Cambridge city bathrooms likely won't offer free menstrual supplies any time soon.

"It's too bad," Johnson said. "Because Cambridge is an amazing city. We had a chance to be a leader at this moment and we dropped the ball."

jhicks@therecord.com

